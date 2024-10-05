Left Menu

Security Forces Achieve Major Victory in Chhattisgarh's Bastar Region

In Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, security forces have killed 31 Naxalites following a fierce encounter. The operation, one of the largest victories against Naxalites, saw a sophisticated arsenal recovered. The offensive, backed by the state government, signifies a determined effort to eliminate the Naxal threat.

  • Country:
  • India

A fierce encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region resulted in the discovery of three more Naxalite bodies on Saturday, raising the death toll to 31. This marks the most significant number of fatalities for Maoists in a single operation since the state's inception, underscoring the strength of security forces in the region.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P confirmed the recovery from dense forest areas following the intense gunfight between security personnel and Naxalites. The dead are suspected to be part of PLGA company No. 6, Platoon 16, and the east Bastar division of Maoists.

The operation involved a joint effort of the District Reserve Guard and the Special Task Force and was commended by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. The chief minister emphasized the commitment of the central and state governments to eradicate the Naxal problem.

