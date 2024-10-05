Police Confrontation Leads to Arrest of Amethi Family Murder Suspect

In a dramatic turn of events, police apprehended Chandan Verma, the main suspect in the gruesome murder of a Dalit family in Amethi, after an early morning confrontation on Saturday.

According to police sources, the incident unraveled when Sub-Inspector Madan Kumar Singh from Shivratanganj Police Station attempted to recover the weapon used in the crime. Just as he was inspecting the firearm, Verma reportedly snatched Singh's gun from his holster and fired at him with the intent to kill.

In defense, Inspector Sachchidanand Rai responded promptly, shooting Verma in the leg, leading to his capture. Verma, who was arrested near a toll plaza in Noida while attempting to flee to Delhi, is implicated in the murders of school teacher Sunil Kumar and his family in the Ahorwa Bhawani area. The accused is said to have been previously charged by the victim's wife for harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)