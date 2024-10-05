Left Menu

Police Confrontation Leads to Arrest of Amethi Family Murder Suspect

In Amethi, police apprehended Chandan Verma, suspected of murdering a Dalit family, after a confrontation where Verma attempted to shoot a sub-inspector. The incident led to Verma being shot in the leg by another officer. He is linked to the murder of a government school teacher and his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 05-10-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 09:33 IST
Police Confrontation Leads to Arrest of Amethi Family Murder Suspect
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, police apprehended Chandan Verma, the main suspect in the gruesome murder of a Dalit family in Amethi, after an early morning confrontation on Saturday.

According to police sources, the incident unraveled when Sub-Inspector Madan Kumar Singh from Shivratanganj Police Station attempted to recover the weapon used in the crime. Just as he was inspecting the firearm, Verma reportedly snatched Singh's gun from his holster and fired at him with the intent to kill.

In defense, Inspector Sachchidanand Rai responded promptly, shooting Verma in the leg, leading to his capture. Verma, who was arrested near a toll plaza in Noida while attempting to flee to Delhi, is implicated in the murders of school teacher Sunil Kumar and his family in the Ahorwa Bhawani area. The accused is said to have been previously charged by the victim's wife for harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024