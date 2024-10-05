Left Menu

Arms Seized in Manipur: A Joint Operation Success

A joint operation by Manipur Police and Assam Rifles in Churachandpur district led to the seizure of various arms and explosives. Additionally, authorities destroyed five acres of poppy plants in Tamenglong district. The collaborative efforts underscore the ongoing crackdown on illegal activities in the region.

Updated: 05-10-2024 10:41 IST
A joint team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles successfully seized a cache of arms and explosives during a meticulously planned search operation at Khengmol hill in Churachandpur district, according to an official announcement on Saturday.

The operation, carried out on Friday, resulted in the confiscation of various weapons, including a tear gas gun, a country-made 9 mm pistol with a magazine, five 12-bore single barrel guns, live ammunition, 13 improvised mortar shells, and five improvised heavy mortars. In a related development, police officers, in coordination with members of the Kuilong village authority, cleared five acres of suspected poppy nurseries in Tamenglong district last week. These plantations were reportedly cultivated by unidentified individuals.

The joint actions highlight the intensified efforts to curb illegal arms possession and drug cultivation within the state, reflecting a strong stance against these unlawful activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

