Left Menu

Tragedy and Turmoil: Locals Riot After Girl's Body Found in West Bengal

A 10-year-old girl's body was found in West Bengal, sparking angry protests by locals. Villagers accused the police of ignoring initial complaints, while a mob set fire to a police outpost. Police say an accused has been arrested, but demonstrations continue demanding justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-10-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 14:16 IST
Tragedy and Turmoil: Locals Riot After Girl's Body Found in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a deeply disturbing incident in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, the body of a 10-year-old girl was discovered in a marshy area, leading to violent unrest.

After being unaccounted for since Friday evening, locals claimed the minor was raped and murdered, criticizing the police for their delayed response to the complaint. Outraged villagers set ablaze the Mahismari police outpost and threw stones at officers, demanding immediate action.

The police have since arrested a suspect after registering an FIR. Meanwhile, protests continue as residents seek justice for the girl, with local officials urged to ensure a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024