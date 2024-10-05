Tragedy and Turmoil: Locals Riot After Girl's Body Found in West Bengal
A 10-year-old girl's body was found in West Bengal, sparking angry protests by locals. Villagers accused the police of ignoring initial complaints, while a mob set fire to a police outpost. Police say an accused has been arrested, but demonstrations continue demanding justice.
In a deeply disturbing incident in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, the body of a 10-year-old girl was discovered in a marshy area, leading to violent unrest.
After being unaccounted for since Friday evening, locals claimed the minor was raped and murdered, criticizing the police for their delayed response to the complaint. Outraged villagers set ablaze the Mahismari police outpost and threw stones at officers, demanding immediate action.
The police have since arrested a suspect after registering an FIR. Meanwhile, protests continue as residents seek justice for the girl, with local officials urged to ensure a thorough investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
