Airport Assault Incident: Passenger Seeks Justice Against Off-Duty Pilot

Ankit Dewan, a passenger allegedly assaulted by an off-duty pilot of Air India Express at Delhi's airport, confirmed via CT scan that he suffers from a displaced left nasal bone.

Dewan has filed a formal complaint with Delhi Police and sought justice, as police have registered a case citing voluntary hurt and wrongful restraint.

The incident unfolded when Dewan accused the pilot of cutting a security queue. Air India Express has temporarily relieved the pilot of duties while authorities examine CCTV footage for their investigation.