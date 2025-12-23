Left Menu

Airport Assault Incident: Passenger Seeks Justice Against Off-Duty Pilot

Ankit Dewan alleges an off-duty Air India Express pilot assaulted him, leading to a displaced nasal bone. The incident occurred at Delhi airport. Dewan has lodged a complaint, and an FIR has been filed. The involved pilot is temporarily suspended pending investigation. Police are examining security footage.

Ankit Dewan, a passenger allegedly assaulted by an off-duty pilot of Air India Express at Delhi's airport, confirmed via CT scan that he suffers from a displaced left nasal bone.

Dewan has filed a formal complaint with Delhi Police and sought justice, as police have registered a case citing voluntary hurt and wrongful restraint.

The incident unfolded when Dewan accused the pilot of cutting a security queue. Air India Express has temporarily relieved the pilot of duties while authorities examine CCTV footage for their investigation.

