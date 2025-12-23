Airport Assault Incident: Passenger Seeks Justice Against Off-Duty Pilot
Ankit Dewan alleges an off-duty Air India Express pilot assaulted him, leading to a displaced nasal bone. The incident occurred at Delhi airport. Dewan has lodged a complaint, and an FIR has been filed. The involved pilot is temporarily suspended pending investigation. Police are examining security footage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 13:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Ankit Dewan, a passenger allegedly assaulted by an off-duty pilot of Air India Express at Delhi's airport, confirmed via CT scan that he suffers from a displaced left nasal bone.
Dewan has filed a formal complaint with Delhi Police and sought justice, as police have registered a case citing voluntary hurt and wrongful restraint.
The incident unfolded when Dewan accused the pilot of cutting a security queue. Air India Express has temporarily relieved the pilot of duties while authorities examine CCTV footage for their investigation.
ALSO READ
RSB Group Unveils First Sustainability Report, Marks 50 Years of Engineering Excellence
Kothapet Protests: Vishva Hindu Parishad demands firm Indian response to minority attacks in Bangladesh
Thailand-Cambodia Dispute: China's Call for Ceasefire
IAEA Confirms Fukushima ALPS Water Discharge Meets Global Safety Standards in Review
Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire