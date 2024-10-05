Left Menu

Odisha Focuses on Resilience: Transforming Disaster Management

The Odisha government is reshaping its State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) to prioritize risk reduction and resilience over disaster response. This shift, prompted by frequent natural calamities, aims to align with national guidelines. OSDMA will now feature four divisions to enhance its organizational strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-10-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 14:19 IST
Odisha Focuses on Resilience: Transforming Disaster Management
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic pivot, the Odisha government has announced a major overhaul of its State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA). The focus will now shift from disaster preparedness and response to risk reduction and resilience, reflecting the increased frequency of natural calamities in the region.

The restructuring follows a resolution from the Revenue and Disaster Management department, aiming to align OSDMA's framework with national guidelines. This change is designed to bolster the authority's capacity, moving from traditional disaster management to a comprehensive disaster risk reduction and resilience strategy.

As part of this restructuring, OSDMA will establish four new divisions: general, capacity building, project and technology, and finance, each led by an executive director. This initiative marks Odisha's continued leadership in disaster management, having been the first state to establish an authority post the devastating 1999 super cyclone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024