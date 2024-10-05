Left Menu

Israeli Military's Strike in Lebanon Targets Hamas Militants

The Israeli military announced the killing of two militants from Hamas' armed wing in Lebanon through an airstrike. It identified Muhammad Hussein Ali al-Mahmoud and Alaa Naif Ali as the deceased. However, the Al-Qassam Brigades offered alternative names: Mohammed Hussein Al-Louise and Saeed Attallah Ali.

05-10-2024
In a significant military operation, the Israeli forces reported the elimination of two Hamas militants in Lebanon. The strike targeted Muhammad Hussein Ali al-Mahmoud, allegedly the executive authority of the group's Lebanese operations.

Alaa Naif Ali was also named among the casualties by the Israeli military following their overnight raid.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' armed wing, confirmed the loss of two members but listed them as Mohammed Hussein Al-Louise and Saeed Attallah Ali, differing from the military's report.

