Israeli Military's Strike in Lebanon Targets Hamas Militants

In a significant military operation, the Israeli forces reported the elimination of two Hamas militants in Lebanon. The strike targeted Muhammad Hussein Ali al-Mahmoud, allegedly the executive authority of the group's Lebanese operations.

Alaa Naif Ali was also named among the casualties by the Israeli military following their overnight raid.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' armed wing, confirmed the loss of two members but listed them as Mohammed Hussein Al-Louise and Saeed Attallah Ali, differing from the military's report.

(With inputs from agencies.)