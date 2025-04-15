Left Menu

Fatal Dispute: BJP Worker Killed in Maharashtra

A BJP worker was killed with a sharp weapon in Majalgaon, Maharashtra. The accused, Shankar Fapal, surrendered to the police. Initial investigations suggest the murder was due to a dispute over an illicit relationship. Police have detained Fapal, and the case registration process is underway.

Fatal Dispute: BJP Worker Killed in Maharashtra
A tragic incident occurred in Majalgaon town of Beed district, Maharashtra, where a BJP worker lost his life to a violent attack involving a sharp weapon.

The accused, identified as Shankar Fapal, has surrendered to the authorities at the Majalgaon police station shortly after the incident.

According to preliminary investigations, the murder sprang from a disagreement linked to an illicit affair. Police have detained the suspect, with the case's formal registration process now in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

