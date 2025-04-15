Fatal Dispute: BJP Worker Killed in Maharashtra

A tragic incident occurred in Majalgaon town of Beed district, Maharashtra, where a BJP worker lost his life to a violent attack involving a sharp weapon.

The accused, identified as Shankar Fapal, has surrendered to the authorities at the Majalgaon police station shortly after the incident.

According to preliminary investigations, the murder sprang from a disagreement linked to an illicit affair. Police have detained the suspect, with the case's formal registration process now in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)