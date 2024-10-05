Jamiat Calls for Immediate Arrest of Yati Narsinghanand
Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has called for the arrest of Yati Narsinghanand for making blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad. The organization believes filing an FIR is insufficient and urges strict legal action to preserve national integrity and respect for India's democracy.
- India
Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, a prominent Muslim organization, has demanded the immediate arrest of Yati Narsinghanand, head priest of Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Narsinghanand allegedly made incendiary remarks against Prophet Muhammad, which Jamiat president Maulana Arshad Madani described as 'intolerable blasphemy.'
Maulana Arshad Madani issued a statement asserting that the remarks have caused deep religious hurt among Muslims globally and pose a threat to national integrity. The Jamiat has stressed that a First Information Report (FIR) is inadequate and called for severe legal measures.
'We urge the government to arrest Narsinghanand and apply the strictest possible punishment to deter future offenses,' Madani added, hoping to uphold India's democratic reputation worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
