Court Clears 11 Accused in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

A court has acquitted 11 men accused of involvement in rioting, theft, and arson during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. The violence erupted amidst clashes between supporters and opponents of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala noted that the police could not prove the allegations beyond reasonable doubt. The charges stemmed from a complaint by Naushad, a Gokalpuri resident.

The accused—Sumit, Ankit Chaudhary, Ashish Kumar, and others—were cleared as the court emphasized the lack of evidence. The riots left at least 53 people dead and injured around 200 others.

(With inputs from agencies.)