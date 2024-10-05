Left Menu

Court Clears 11 Accused in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

Eleven men accused of rioting during the 2020 Delhi riots have been acquitted due to insufficient evidence. The court stated that charges were not proved beyond reasonable doubt. The riots resulted in at least 53 deaths and numerous injuries. The case was based on a complaint by Naushad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 20:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A court has acquitted 11 men accused of involvement in rioting, theft, and arson during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. The violence erupted amidst clashes between supporters and opponents of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala noted that the police could not prove the allegations beyond reasonable doubt. The charges stemmed from a complaint by Naushad, a Gokalpuri resident.

The accused—Sumit, Ankit Chaudhary, Ashish Kumar, and others—were cleared as the court emphasized the lack of evidence. The riots left at least 53 people dead and injured around 200 others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

