Court Convicts Six in Bihar Railway IED Plot

A special court sentenced six individuals in a 2016 case involving the planting of an improvised explosive device on a railway track in Bihar. The sentences, ranging from 5 to 12 years, were handed down by the National Investigation Agency. The plot was foiled by local intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-10-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 20:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A special court under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) delivered a verdict on Saturday, sentencing six individuals to prison terms for their involvement in a 2016 case concerning an IED found on a railway track near Ghorasahan station in Bihar.

Sentences range from 5 to 12 years. The accused were charged with planting a pressure cooker bomb targeting a passenger train from Narkatiaganj. The device was neutralized after local residents discovered it.

The NIA took over the case in January 2017, with three suspects initially apprehended by local police. The remaining suspects were detained later, and a full chargesheet was filed by July 2017. The verdict was recently finalized on September 24, leading to Saturday's sentencing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

