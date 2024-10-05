SAARC Stagnation: Cross-Border Terrorism Hinders Progress, Says Jaishankar
SAARC's progress has stalled due to cross-border terrorism by one of its members, accuses India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. With no meetings since 2014, the regional bloc struggles while India emphasizes its 'Neighbourhood First' policy for regional integration despite challenges.
- Country:
- India
India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, criticized the stagnation of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), attributing it to cross-border terrorism by a member nation. Speaking Saturday, he highlighted the lack of SAARC meetings since 2014 due to these unresolved tensions.
Jaishankar's comments come as he prepares for an October visit to Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting. He emphasized that terrorism cannot be legitimized as a statecraft tool, advocating for regional progress despite challenges.
While SAARC summits remain on hold, Jaishankar cited increased regional integration across the Indian subcontinent under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, pointing to collaborative infrastructure efforts with neighboring countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vantika Agrawal's Heroics Lead India to Crucial Draw in Chess Olympiad
Prime Minister Modi to Present India's Development Story at Landmark UN Summit
India Advocates for Sustainable Lifestyles at UN 'Summit of the Future'
Pakistan: Lahore administration allows Imran Khan's party to hold power show with 43 conditions
PM Modi's Crucial US Visit: Quad Summit, Biden Meeting, and Indian Diaspora Address