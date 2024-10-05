Left Menu

SAARC Stagnation: Cross-Border Terrorism Hinders Progress, Says Jaishankar

SAARC's progress has stalled due to cross-border terrorism by one of its members, accuses India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. With no meetings since 2014, the regional bloc struggles while India emphasizes its 'Neighbourhood First' policy for regional integration despite challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 22:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, criticized the stagnation of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), attributing it to cross-border terrorism by a member nation. Speaking Saturday, he highlighted the lack of SAARC meetings since 2014 due to these unresolved tensions.

Jaishankar's comments come as he prepares for an October visit to Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting. He emphasized that terrorism cannot be legitimized as a statecraft tool, advocating for regional progress despite challenges.

While SAARC summits remain on hold, Jaishankar cited increased regional integration across the Indian subcontinent under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, pointing to collaborative infrastructure efforts with neighboring countries.

