Dramatic Recovery: Ukhrul Police Reclaims Looted Firearms Amidst Clashes
Sixteen firearms looted from Ukhrul police station were recovered with the help of security forces and community leaders. The clash between two Naga communities over disputed land resulted in four deaths. Security forces are maintaining peace, and efforts are underway to retrieve remaining weapons.
In a significant development, police in Manipur have successfully recovered sixteen out of twenty firearms stolen from Ukhrul police station. This recovery comes after a confrontation between two villages on October 2.
Inspector General IK Muivah detailed that cooperation with security forces and community leaders facilitated the retrieval process. Key figures involved underscored the importance of this collaboration in restoring stability.
The clash, centered around disputed land, resulted in fatalities and injuries, prompting prohibitory orders and an internet shutdown in the area. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, with further efforts to retrieve the remaining weapons underway.
