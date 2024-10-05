Left Menu

Tragedy on the Channel: Migrant Deaths & Rising Risks

A two-year-old child and three adults died in two separate incidents while attempting to cross the English Channel. French Interior Minister Retailleau condemned the smugglers responsible. Migrants from various countries persist in crossing efforts despite mounting fatalities and increasingly strict asylum rules in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-10-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 23:01 IST
  • Country:
  • France

A terrible tragedy unfolded over the weekend as four migrants, including a two-year-old child, perished while trying to cross the English Channel to Britain. French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau mourned the loss on social media platform X and condemned the smugglers involved in facilitating the deadly passages.

The child's death occurred as a jostling crowd trampled over the young victim onboard a migrant boat. Despite 14 other passengers being rescued and returned to France, some continued their perilous journey. A separate incident saw three adults drowned when their overcrowded vessel capsized amidst panic.

The deaths this weekend join a growing list of tragedies marking 2024 as the deadliest year on the Channel. Rising tensions and stricter asylum policies across Europe have only fueled desperate crossings, despite increasing dangers and mounting loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

