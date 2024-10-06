New Zealand Navy Vessel Manawanui Runs Aground Off Samoa

The Royal New Zealand Navy's vessel Manawanui has run aground off the coast of Samoa, with all 75 crew and passengers confirmed safe. The New Zealand Defence Force reported the incident occurred during a reef survey near Upolu's southern coast.

Several rescue vessels were deployed, with the crew and passengers evacuating into lifeboats. They are now being supported either in Samoa or on aiding vessels. While the New Zealand Defence Force initially noted 78 individuals aboard, they have clarified the number.

In response, a P-8A Poseidon from the Royal New Zealand Air Force was dispatched to assist. Local media reported footage showing the Manawanui heavily listing before sinking, though official confirmation was pending. Rescue efforts are being coordinated alongside Samoan services and Australian Defence personnel.

