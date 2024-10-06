Global Outcry: Protests Erupt Worldwide Against Middle East Violence

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in major cities on Saturday, demanding an end to violence in Gaza and the wider Middle East. The protests coincided with the anniversary of a deadly Hamas attack on Israel.

In London, about 40,000 pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched, while similar demonstrations occurred in Paris, Rome, Manila, Cape Town, and New York. Protesters also gathered near the White House, opposing U.S. support for Israel's military actions in Gaza and Lebanon.

The conflict began when Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing over a thousand people. Israel's response has led to significant casualties and displacement in Gaza. The spread of violence is raising fears of broader regional conflict, with Iran and other nations possibly being drawn in.

(With inputs from agencies.)