Global Outcry: Protests Erupt Worldwide Against Middle East Violence

Thousands worldwide protested against violence in Gaza and the Middle East, marking the anniversary of a Hamas attack on Israel. Key cities saw significant demonstrations, urging an end to Israeli military action and U.S. support. Concerns over rising antisemitic and Islamophobic sentiments were noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 12:54 IST
Thousands of protesters took to the streets in major cities on Saturday, demanding an end to violence in Gaza and the wider Middle East. The protests coincided with the anniversary of a deadly Hamas attack on Israel.

In London, about 40,000 pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched, while similar demonstrations occurred in Paris, Rome, Manila, Cape Town, and New York. Protesters also gathered near the White House, opposing U.S. support for Israel's military actions in Gaza and Lebanon.

The conflict began when Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing over a thousand people. Israel's response has led to significant casualties and displacement in Gaza. The spread of violence is raising fears of broader regional conflict, with Iran and other nations possibly being drawn in.

