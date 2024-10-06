Cleric Injured in Mosque Shooting Incident

A cleric suffered injuries during a shooting outside a mosque in the Lisadi Gate area, according to police reports on Sunday.

The incident occurred when Naeem, 35, was standing outside the mosque. The bullet reportedly grazed Naeem's ear, and he has been admitted to a hospital where his condition remains stable, stated Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh.

Sartaj, identified as the alleged shooter, is currently at large, and authorities have launched a manhunt in the densely populated area where the mosque is situated.

(With inputs from agencies.)