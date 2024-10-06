Left Menu

Cleric Injured in Mosque Shooting Incident

A cleric named Naeem was injured in a shooting outside a mosque in the Lisadi Gate area. Police suspect a man named Sartaj is responsible and are actively searching for him. Naeem, wounded slightly, is currently in stable condition at a local hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 06-10-2024 14:01 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 14:01 IST
A cleric suffered injuries during a shooting outside a mosque in the Lisadi Gate area, according to police reports on Sunday.

The incident occurred when Naeem, 35, was standing outside the mosque. The bullet reportedly grazed Naeem's ear, and he has been admitted to a hospital where his condition remains stable, stated Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh.

Sartaj, identified as the alleged shooter, is currently at large, and authorities have launched a manhunt in the densely populated area where the mosque is situated.

