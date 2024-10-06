Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, a collision between a truck and a motorcycle claimed the lives of three individuals, including a 12-year-old boy. The incident occurred at Kubri village under Bahri police station limits. The police are investigating the matter further after seizing the truck and questioning the driver.

Updated: 06-10-2024 15:31 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Madhya Pradesh
A tragic accident claimed the lives of three individuals, including a 12-year-old boy, in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Saturday night. The collision between a truck and a motorcycle occurred in Kubri village under the jurisdiction of Bahri police station, as reported by officials on Sunday.

The victims, identified as Mukesh Yadav (25), Manish Yadav (24), and Prakash Yadav (12), were residents of Kotwali police station limits. They were traveling on a motorcycle when it was hit by a truck, resulting in their untimely demise.

After conducting a post-mortem, authorities handed over the bodies to the victims' family members. Meanwhile, police have seized the truck involved in the accident and are currently questioning the driver to gather further details regarding the incident.

