Tragic Tale of Betrayal: Government Driver's Deadly Confrontation
A government driver in Guwahati allegedly murdered a vegetable seller, Taibuddin Ahmed, over an illicit affair with the driver's wife. Initially disguised as a road accident, police investigations revealed it as a premeditated murder. The accused has been arrested, and the vehicle used was recovered.
A government driver in Guwahati is facing serious charges after allegedly killing a vegetable seller due to an illicit affair involving the driver's wife, according to police reports released on Sunday.
Police Commissioner Diganta Barah confirmed the incident occurred on Thursday night. Initially thought to be a road accident, further investigation revealed it to be a calculated act of murder.
The police have apprehended the accused, who tried to mislead the situation as an accident. The government vehicle employed in the crime has also been recovered. The victim, identified as Taibuddin Ahmed, was reportedly targeted over a personal vendetta.
(With inputs from agencies.)
