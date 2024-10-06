Tragic Tale of Betrayal: Government Driver's Deadly Confrontation

A government driver in Guwahati is facing serious charges after allegedly killing a vegetable seller due to an illicit affair involving the driver's wife, according to police reports released on Sunday.

Police Commissioner Diganta Barah confirmed the incident occurred on Thursday night. Initially thought to be a road accident, further investigation revealed it to be a calculated act of murder.

The police have apprehended the accused, who tried to mislead the situation as an accident. The government vehicle employed in the crime has also been recovered. The victim, identified as Taibuddin Ahmed, was reportedly targeted over a personal vendetta.

(With inputs from agencies.)