Trio Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of NCP Leader in Mumbai

In a shocking turn of events, the Mumbai police apprehended three individuals accused of the brutal killing of Sachin Kurmi, a local leader affiliated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Sachin Kurmi was reportedly stabbed to death by the group in a vicious attack at the MHADA colony, situated in the Byculla area of south Mumbai, late Friday night. The motive behind the attack is believed to be a lingering enmity between Kurmi and the suspects.

The apprehended individuals, identified as Ananda Ashok Kale alias Anya, Vijay Kakade alias Pappya, and Prafull Patkar, are facing serious charges as the investigation unfolds. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, raising concerns about safety and political tensions in the region.

