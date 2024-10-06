Tragedy Strikes in Beersheba: Gunman Targets Bus Station

In a tragic incident at a Beersheba bus station, a gunman opened fire, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to ten others, according to Israeli emergency services.

Security is on high alert throughout Israel as tensions rise approaching the anniversary of Hamas' October 7 attack. The assailant, allegedly from the Bedouin minority, was neutralized by soldiers at the scene. Authorities have classified the shooting as a terrorist act, although further details about the attacker's identity have yet to be disclosed by the police.

This incident underscores the heightened alert of Israeli security forces amid fears of additional pro-Palestinian attacks on the eve of the Gaza war's anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)