Chaos at Dasna Temple: Arrests Made Amid Protests

In a tense standoff outside Dasna Devi temple, six individuals were apprehended by authorities after allegedly pelting stones at police on Friday night. The incident occurred during a protest against inflammatory comments made by priest Narsinghanand Saraswati regarding Prophet Muhammad.

Among those arrested were Amir, Shahzad, Sazid, Shoeb, and two others from Masuri, accused of targeting police officers attempting to disperse the agitated crowd. On the following day, police also detained Yuva Shakti Dal president Ravi Gautam, along with four others, for protesting outside the police headquarters demanding Saraswati's arrest.

This unrest has led to a heavy police presence outside the Dasna temple and the imposition of prohibitory orders, barring the assembly of more than five individuals under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), to restore calm in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)