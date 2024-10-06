Left Menu

Chaos at Dasna Temple: Arrests Made Amid Protests

Six individuals have been arrested in response to protests following controversial remarks by priest Narsinghanand Saraswati outside Dasna Devi temple. The protests included stone-pelting at police and arose from the community’s demand for Saraswati’s arrest. Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders to manage the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 06-10-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 19:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense standoff outside Dasna Devi temple, six individuals were apprehended by authorities after allegedly pelting stones at police on Friday night. The incident occurred during a protest against inflammatory comments made by priest Narsinghanand Saraswati regarding Prophet Muhammad.

Among those arrested were Amir, Shahzad, Sazid, Shoeb, and two others from Masuri, accused of targeting police officers attempting to disperse the agitated crowd. On the following day, police also detained Yuva Shakti Dal president Ravi Gautam, along with four others, for protesting outside the police headquarters demanding Saraswati's arrest.

This unrest has led to a heavy police presence outside the Dasna temple and the imposition of prohibitory orders, barring the assembly of more than five individuals under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), to restore calm in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

