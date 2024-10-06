Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar Challenges Judicial Overreach

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar criticized the judiciary's role in executive governance, urging a national debate on constitutional boundaries of power. Speaking at Karan Singh's felicitation ceremony, he stressed the need for unity against anti-national forces and emphasized the distinct roles of the executive, judiciary, and legislature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 21:04 IST
Vice President Dhankhar Challenges Judicial Overreach
Jagdeep Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has raised concerns over the judiciary's involvement in executive governance, arguing that it exceeds constitutional boundaries. Dhankhar urged academics and intellectuals to facilitate a national discussion on maintaining adherence to constitutional roles among the executive, judiciary, and legislature.

Addressing a ceremony honoring veteran Congress leader Karan Singh for his 75 years in public service, Dhankhar emphasized the threat posed by forces both within and outside the country. He described narratives harmful to India's national interest as deeply worrying.

Dhankhar highlighted the necessity of preserving the separation of powers, clarifying that executive actions belong solely to the Executive, legislation to the legislature, and rulings to the judiciary. He called for a focus on these issues and appealed to Singh to spearhead a debate with academia and intellectuals on this crucial subject.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024