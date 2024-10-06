Vice President Dhankhar Challenges Judicial Overreach
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar criticized the judiciary's role in executive governance, urging a national debate on constitutional boundaries of power. Speaking at Karan Singh's felicitation ceremony, he stressed the need for unity against anti-national forces and emphasized the distinct roles of the executive, judiciary, and legislature.
- Country:
- India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has raised concerns over the judiciary's involvement in executive governance, arguing that it exceeds constitutional boundaries. Dhankhar urged academics and intellectuals to facilitate a national discussion on maintaining adherence to constitutional roles among the executive, judiciary, and legislature.
Addressing a ceremony honoring veteran Congress leader Karan Singh for his 75 years in public service, Dhankhar emphasized the threat posed by forces both within and outside the country. He described narratives harmful to India's national interest as deeply worrying.
Dhankhar highlighted the necessity of preserving the separation of powers, clarifying that executive actions belong solely to the Executive, legislation to the legislature, and rulings to the judiciary. He called for a focus on these issues and appealed to Singh to spearhead a debate with academia and intellectuals on this crucial subject.
(With inputs from agencies.)
