UN Refugee Chief Condemns Violations in Lebanon Airstrikes

Filippo Grandi, the United Nations' refugee chief, has condemned Israel's airstrikes in Lebanon for violating international humanitarian law. Grandi emphasized the destructive impact on civilian infrastructure and humanitarian operations.

In Lebanon, the conflict has led to over 2,000 deaths and the displacement of more than 1.2 million people, with Israeli actions mainly directed at Hezbollah. The UN official urged all parties to stop the ongoing violence in both Lebanon and Gaza.

Grandi highlighted troubling reports, particularly from the World Health Organization, regarding the attacks on health facilities. He warned of violations against civilian homes and called for further assessments. The situation has forced thousands to flee across the border into Syria, complicating refugee dynamics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)