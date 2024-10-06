Beirut in Flames: The Escalating Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

In a significant escalation, Israeli air strikes have pounded Beirut's southern suburbs, making it the most intense bombardment since last month. The violent assaults, reportedly the largest on the Lebanese capital so far, have left rubble and smoke towering over the city.

Witnesses recounted the overnight blasts, shaking buildings and triggering fears of an earthquake, while videos shared on social media illustrated the widespread damage. Israel claims the strikes targeted Hezbollah's weapons storage and terrorist infrastructure. Lebanese authorities have yet to confirm specific targets or damage.

The assaults coincide with the anniversary of a deadly attack by Hamas on southern Israel last year, intensifying the long-running conflict with Hezbollah. More than 2,000 people have been killed, predominantly in recent weeks, as cross-border fire continues to ripple across the region, drawing international concern.

