Stalled Ceasefire: A Year into Gaza Conflict

A year has passed since the onset of the Gaza conflict, with Israel still blocking a ceasefire agreement, according to Hamas chief negotiator Khalil Al-Hayya. In a televised address broadcast on Hamas Aqsa TV, Al-Hayya claimed that despite Hamas's willingness to negotiate, Israel remains unyielding.

Al-Hayya took the opportunity to appeal to the international community, urging countries to abandon what he terms 'double-standards' when it comes to their approach to Gaza and Lebanon. He emphasized the need for consistent policies that do not discriminate between nations in conflict.

The plea underscores the ongoing challenges in reaching a resolution and the complexities involved in the geopolitics of the region, as voices within Palestinian leadership push for a renewed focus on peace efforts.

