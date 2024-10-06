Eight Arrested in Massive Cyber Fraud Bust

A major breakthrough in cyber fraud investigations occurred as Delhi police arrested eight individuals from Rajasthan and Gujarat. The accused allegedly conned victims under the guise of stock investments and employment offers.

The suspects, identified as Sunil, Pushpendra Kumar, Pawan Saini, Maharaj Singh, Solanki Kiran Bhai, Mandeep Kaswan, Vikas Kumar, and Lalu Prasad, were linked to five cybercrime cases.

Authorities revealed bank transactions amounting to Rs 2.5 crore tied to these scams. With 72 registered complaints, the police are delving deeper into the operations of these fraudsters.

(With inputs from agencies.)