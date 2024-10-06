Left Menu

Eight Arrested in Massive Cyber Fraud Bust

Delhi police have apprehended eight individuals from Rajasthan and Gujarat, accused of defrauding people through stock investments and job scams. The arrests resolved five cybercrime cases with 72 complaints against them, involving transactions worth Rs 2.5 crore. Investigations are ongoing.

Updated: 06-10-2024 23:20 IST
A major breakthrough in cyber fraud investigations occurred as Delhi police arrested eight individuals from Rajasthan and Gujarat. The accused allegedly conned victims under the guise of stock investments and employment offers.

The suspects, identified as Sunil, Pushpendra Kumar, Pawan Saini, Maharaj Singh, Solanki Kiran Bhai, Mandeep Kaswan, Vikas Kumar, and Lalu Prasad, were linked to five cybercrime cases.

Authorities revealed bank transactions amounting to Rs 2.5 crore tied to these scams. With 72 registered complaints, the police are delving deeper into the operations of these fraudsters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

