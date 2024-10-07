Left Menu

Clash Over Durga Puja Subscription Sparks Tensions in Tripura

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in North Tripura's Kadamtala area due to a clash between two communities over Durga puja subscription. The local administration, led by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sajal Debnath, has stepped in to enforce curbs under Section 163 to restore order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 07-10-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 00:06 IST
Clash Over Durga Puja Subscription Sparks Tensions in Tripura
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions flared in North Tripura as a clash erupted between two communities over Durga puja subscription collection, leading to prohibitory orders in the Kadamtala area, officials reported on Sunday.

Authorities, under the direction of Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sajal Debnath, implemented curbs under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita until Wednesday to ensure peace and normalcy. The local administration acted swiftly to address communal tensions.

Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty stated that two houses were vandalized amid the chaos, prompting a heavy police presence to regain control. Legal action is anticipated against those responsible, as police investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024