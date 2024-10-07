Clash Over Durga Puja Subscription Sparks Tensions in Tripura
Prohibitory orders have been imposed in North Tripura's Kadamtala area due to a clash between two communities over Durga puja subscription. The local administration, led by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sajal Debnath, has stepped in to enforce curbs under Section 163 to restore order.
Tensions flared in North Tripura as a clash erupted between two communities over Durga puja subscription collection, leading to prohibitory orders in the Kadamtala area, officials reported on Sunday.
Authorities, under the direction of Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sajal Debnath, implemented curbs under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita until Wednesday to ensure peace and normalcy. The local administration acted swiftly to address communal tensions.
Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty stated that two houses were vandalized amid the chaos, prompting a heavy police presence to regain control. Legal action is anticipated against those responsible, as police investigation continues.
