Clash Over Durga Puja Subscription Sparks Tensions in Tripura

Tensions flared in North Tripura as a clash erupted between two communities over Durga puja subscription collection, leading to prohibitory orders in the Kadamtala area, officials reported on Sunday.

Authorities, under the direction of Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sajal Debnath, implemented curbs under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita until Wednesday to ensure peace and normalcy. The local administration acted swiftly to address communal tensions.

Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty stated that two houses were vandalized amid the chaos, prompting a heavy police presence to regain control. Legal action is anticipated against those responsible, as police investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)