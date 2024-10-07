Left Menu

A Year On: Israelis Mark the Devastating Hamas Attack

Israelis commemorate the first anniversary of Hamas's attack that spurred a conflict with global repercussions and risked widening the Middle Eastern tensions. This tragedy, marked by protests and heavy casualties, underscores the complexity and volatility of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israeli air strikes

Israel commemorated the first anniversary of a Hamas attack that led to a war with wide-reaching consequences, sparking protests around the globe and threatening a broader conflict in the Middle East.

Beginning at 06:29 a.m., ceremonies and protests erupted across Jerusalem and southern Israel, marking the time when militants launched rockets into Israel a year ago, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people and the abduction of around 250 hostages to Gaza.

As security forces remained vigilant, concerns mounted over potential Palestinian attacks on the first anniversary of the devastating violence. The conflict, which continues to unravel across international borders, highlights the tense and ongoing reality of the Israeli-Palestinian dispute.

