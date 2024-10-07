Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Australia Summoned by Iran

Iran has summoned Australia's ambassador in response to what it perceives as Canberra's biased view of Tehran's missile attack on Israel. The diplomatic maneuver highlights a deepening rift between the countries.

The missile strike by Iran on Tuesday was a retaliatory measure following the death of leaders from Iran-aligned factions. It's part of the ongoing tit-for-tat between Iran and Israel, with Australia condemning Iran's actions as escalating the situation.

Despite Tehran's summoning of the envoy, Australia's department of foreign affairs remains firm, stating there will be no apology for condemning the missile strikes and calling for restraint from all involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)