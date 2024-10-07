Ukrainian Strike Hits Key Oil Terminal in Crimea

The Ukrainian military reported on Monday that it successfully targeted the Feodosia oil terminal in Crimea, an area currently under Russian occupation. The strike occurred overnight and has been confirmed through a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

The Feodosia terminal is noted as the largest in Crimea, primarily used for the transshipment of oil products. These resources have been significant in meeting the needs of the Russian occupation forces, according to the Ukrainian military's communication.

This incident highlights the ongoing strategic maneuvers in the region and demonstrates Ukraine's continued efforts to disrupt logistical support for Russian military operations on the peninsula.

(With inputs from agencies.)