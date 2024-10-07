Left Menu

Ukrainian Strike Hits Key Oil Terminal in Crimea

The Ukrainian military announced a successful strike on the Feodosia oil terminal in Russian-occupied Crimea, utilized for crucial supplies to the Russian army. This attack targets a critical infrastructure, signaling increased tensions and ongoing strategic actions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 07-10-2024 11:09 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 11:09 IST
Ukrainian Strike Hits Key Oil Terminal in Crimea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian military reported on Monday that it successfully targeted the Feodosia oil terminal in Crimea, an area currently under Russian occupation. The strike occurred overnight and has been confirmed through a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

The Feodosia terminal is noted as the largest in Crimea, primarily used for the transshipment of oil products. These resources have been significant in meeting the needs of the Russian occupation forces, according to the Ukrainian military's communication.

This incident highlights the ongoing strategic maneuvers in the region and demonstrates Ukraine's continued efforts to disrupt logistical support for Russian military operations on the peninsula.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024