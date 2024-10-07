Left Menu

Lost and Found: A Mother's Struggle and a Nation's Adoption Secrets

A South Korean woman has filed a lawsuit against her government, an adoption agency, and an orphanage for the wrongful adoption of her daughter. The case, which highlights South Korea's dubious adoption practices in the 1970s-80s, may ignite further scrutiny and debate over child-gathering and paperwork falsification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 07-10-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 11:36 IST
Lost and Found: A Mother's Struggle and a Nation's Adoption Secrets
South Korea's Constitutional Court
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A 70-year-old South Korean woman, Han Tae-soon, has taken legal action against her government, an adoption agency, and an orphanage over the adoption of her daughter, who was kidnapped and sent to the U.S. in 1976. Han's story, part of an Associated Press investigation, sheds light on South Korea's controversial adoption practices during the 1970s and 1980s.

Han's daughter, Laurie Bender, was described as an abandoned orphan, though Han had reported her missing and searched extensively. Han accuses Holt Children's Services of negligent practices, claiming they facilitated Bender's adoption without verifying her background. She is seeking explanations and accountability from the authorities involved.

The lawsuit, which could pave the way for more such cases, underscores the failure of South Korean institutions to appropriately handle child adoptions and missing child reports. Han's legal representatives argue that both the state and the involved organizations neglected their ethical obligations to reunite missing children with their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024