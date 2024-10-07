Left Menu

Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah's Bold Strikes on Israel Mark Escalation

Hezbollah rockets targeted Israel's Haifa city and Tiberias, escalating conflict across the Middle East. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, fearing broader war involvement, including allies Iran and the U.S. Tensions escalated on the Gaza war's first anniversary, reflecting a significant intensification in Lebanon-Israel hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 13:40 IST
Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah's Bold Strikes on Israel Mark Escalation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel's third-largest city, Haifa, marking a sharp escalation in Middle East tensions on the first anniversary of the Gaza war. The Iran-backed group struck a military base south of Haifa and launched another attack on Tiberias, intensifying regional conflict.

The attacks, confirmed by Israeli authorities, raise concerns of a broader war potentially involving major powers like the United States and Iran. Israeli military reports five rockets hit Haifa, with additional attacks on Tiberias, causing injuries and damage.

Amid ongoing Israeli counterstrikes in Lebanon, Hezbollah claims its operations signify solidarity with Hamas. As Israel commemorates the deadly Hamas attack anniversary, security remains tight, emphasizing the fragility of peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

