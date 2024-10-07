Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah's Bold Strikes on Israel Mark Escalation

Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel's third-largest city, Haifa, marking a sharp escalation in Middle East tensions on the first anniversary of the Gaza war. The Iran-backed group struck a military base south of Haifa and launched another attack on Tiberias, intensifying regional conflict.

The attacks, confirmed by Israeli authorities, raise concerns of a broader war potentially involving major powers like the United States and Iran. Israeli military reports five rockets hit Haifa, with additional attacks on Tiberias, causing injuries and damage.

Amid ongoing Israeli counterstrikes in Lebanon, Hezbollah claims its operations signify solidarity with Hamas. As Israel commemorates the deadly Hamas attack anniversary, security remains tight, emphasizing the fragility of peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)