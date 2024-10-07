Calcutta High Court Stalls PIL on Junior Doctors' Protest Relocation
The Calcutta High Court declined a PIL requesting the relocation of protesting junior doctors from an Esplanade thoroughfare, citing traffic disruptions. The doctors demand action following a colleague's murder. The court deferred the matter, pointing out that the Supreme Court is already reviewing the associated rape-murder case.
- Country:
- India
The Calcutta High Court, on Monday, chose not to immediately consider a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought to move protesting junior doctors from their current sit-in location. Situated at Esplanade, the protest purportedly hinders traffic flow, according to claims presented in court.
The junior doctors, entrenched in their demonstration since Saturday, are partaking in a fast-unto-death. This move is in response to a brutal incident involving the rape and murder of a fellow doctor from R G Kar hospital. The demonstrators are also voicing concerns over workplace safety.
Presided over by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, the division bench refrained from addressing the PIL, pointing out that the R G Kar case is under the purview of the Supreme Court. The petitioners were advised to return post the Durga puja holidays.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Zealand Pilot Freed After 19 Months in Captivity
GCCI Urges Review of Supreme Court's Mineral Tax Ruling to Prevent Economic Fallout
NCP Symbol Controversy: Supreme Court to Hear Plea for Equal Treatment
Supreme Court PIL Demands Probe Into Alleged Use of Animal Fat in Tirupati Laddus
VHP Urges Supreme Court to Address Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Scandal