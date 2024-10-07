Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Stalls PIL on Junior Doctors' Protest Relocation

The Calcutta High Court declined a PIL requesting the relocation of protesting junior doctors from an Esplanade thoroughfare, citing traffic disruptions. The doctors demand action following a colleague's murder. The court deferred the matter, pointing out that the Supreme Court is already reviewing the associated rape-murder case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 13:46 IST
The Calcutta High Court, on Monday, chose not to immediately consider a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought to move protesting junior doctors from their current sit-in location. Situated at Esplanade, the protest purportedly hinders traffic flow, according to claims presented in court.

The junior doctors, entrenched in their demonstration since Saturday, are partaking in a fast-unto-death. This move is in response to a brutal incident involving the rape and murder of a fellow doctor from R G Kar hospital. The demonstrators are also voicing concerns over workplace safety.

Presided over by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, the division bench refrained from addressing the PIL, pointing out that the R G Kar case is under the purview of the Supreme Court. The petitioners were advised to return post the Durga puja holidays.

