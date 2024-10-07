Assam Surpasses Election Promises with Youth Appointments

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has announced a major milestone in the state's employment initiatives. On Monday, he distributed appointment letters to 385 young individuals within the health and education sectors, claiming the government has already surpassed its electoral promises.

According to Sarma, a total of 125,030 people have secured government positions since he took office in May 2021. He emphasized that their administration delivered on the BJP's election promise of one lakh jobs far ahead of schedule. Sarma noted the unparalleled transparency and efficiency in the job creation process, unseen in Assam's history.

The BJP originally pledged one lakh government jobs annually over a five-year tenure. However, efforts continue to fill an additional 35,000 posts, with expectations to exceed 150,000 recruits by May 2025. The Education, Health, and Police Departments have seen the highest inflow of new appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)