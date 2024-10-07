Left Menu

Terror Strikes Karachi: The Rising Threat of BLA

An attack near Karachi airport claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army has left two Chinese nationals dead. The BLA, aiming for Balochistan’s independence, frequently targets Chinese interests in Pakistan, accusing China of exploitation. The incident escalates regional tensions and threatens Chinese-Pakistani relations.

Updated: 07-10-2024 15:10 IST
An explosion near Karachi's international airport on Sunday claimed the lives of two Chinese nationals, prompting the Chinese embassy in Pakistan to label it a "terrorist attack." The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which has a history of targeting Chinese interests, took responsibility for the deadly incident.

The BLA aspires for Balochistan's autonomy due to grievances over the federal government exploiting its gas and mineral wealth, highlighting tensions with China over key investments such as the China Pakistan Economic Corridor. Recent attacks have focused on vital infrastructure and Chinese nationals.

As Pakistan plans to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, the attack raises security concerns. The Pakistani government, stressing its commitment to protect Chinese nationals, regards Balochistan as critical to deepening its strategic alliance with China, despite ongoing insurgency challenges in the region.

