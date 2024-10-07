Terror Strikes Karachi: The Rising Threat of BLA

An explosion near Karachi's international airport on Sunday claimed the lives of two Chinese nationals, prompting the Chinese embassy in Pakistan to label it a "terrorist attack." The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which has a history of targeting Chinese interests, took responsibility for the deadly incident.

The BLA aspires for Balochistan's autonomy due to grievances over the federal government exploiting its gas and mineral wealth, highlighting tensions with China over key investments such as the China Pakistan Economic Corridor. Recent attacks have focused on vital infrastructure and Chinese nationals.

As Pakistan plans to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, the attack raises security concerns. The Pakistani government, stressing its commitment to protect Chinese nationals, regards Balochistan as critical to deepening its strategic alliance with China, despite ongoing insurgency challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)