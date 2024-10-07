Left Menu

Russian Missile Strikes Threaten Global Food Security

A Russian missile damaged a civilian vessel in Ukraine's Pivdennyi port, loaded with corn. The vessel, flagged by Saint Kitts and Nevis, had a crew of Egyptians and Syrians, who were unharmed. This marked the 20th such attack on civilian ships, aiming to disrupt Ukraine's maritime food corridor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 16:48 IST
Russian Missile Strikes Threaten Global Food Security
cruise missiles

A Russian missile strike has damaged a civilian vessel carrying corn in the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi, as reported by Ukraine's Ministry of Restoration.

The 15 crew members, hailing from Egypt and Syria, fortunately escaped injury. The vessel, flagged by Saint Kitts and Nevis, was loaded with 6,000 tons of Ukrainian corn, according to a Facebook post by the ministry.

This incident marks the 20th attack on civilian vessels by Russia, which claims to avoid targeting civilians, as part of its wider military strategy since its 2022 invasion, raising concerns about global food security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024