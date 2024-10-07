Russian Missile Strikes Threaten Global Food Security
A Russian missile damaged a civilian vessel in Ukraine's Pivdennyi port, loaded with corn. The vessel, flagged by Saint Kitts and Nevis, had a crew of Egyptians and Syrians, who were unharmed. This marked the 20th such attack on civilian ships, aiming to disrupt Ukraine's maritime food corridor.
A Russian missile strike has damaged a civilian vessel carrying corn in the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi, as reported by Ukraine's Ministry of Restoration.
The 15 crew members, hailing from Egypt and Syria, fortunately escaped injury. The vessel, flagged by Saint Kitts and Nevis, was loaded with 6,000 tons of Ukrainian corn, according to a Facebook post by the ministry.
This incident marks the 20th attack on civilian vessels by Russia, which claims to avoid targeting civilians, as part of its wider military strategy since its 2022 invasion, raising concerns about global food security.
