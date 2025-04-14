Left Menu

Japanese PM Sounds Alarm on US Tariffs' Global Impact

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba warns of U.S. tariffs disrupting the global economy. Despite potential damage, Japan seeks cooperation with the U.S. on trade and security. Upcoming trade talks will address tariffs and currency rates, emphasizing minimal market volatility impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 09:17 IST
Shigeru Ishiba

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has issued a stern warning regarding the potential disruptions U.S. tariffs could cause to the global economic order. His remarks highlight concerns over President Donald Trump's trade policies, which may significantly impact the world economy.

Emphasizing the importance of understanding the underlying reasons for Trump's trade stance, Ishiba plans to negotiate with the United States on finding mutual solutions in areas such as trade and national security. Despite the present issues, there is hope for cooperative strategies between the two nations.

With bilateral trade talks set to begin on Thursday, discussions are expected to focus on tariffs, non-tariff barriers, and currency exchange rates. Japanese Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa and Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato aim to ensure that market volatility does not adversely affect economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

