Japanese PM Sounds Alarm on US Tariffs' Global Impact

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has issued a stern warning regarding the potential disruptions U.S. tariffs could cause to the global economic order. His remarks highlight concerns over President Donald Trump's trade policies, which may significantly impact the world economy.

Emphasizing the importance of understanding the underlying reasons for Trump's trade stance, Ishiba plans to negotiate with the United States on finding mutual solutions in areas such as trade and national security. Despite the present issues, there is hope for cooperative strategies between the two nations.

With bilateral trade talks set to begin on Thursday, discussions are expected to focus on tariffs, non-tariff barriers, and currency exchange rates. Japanese Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa and Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato aim to ensure that market volatility does not adversely affect economic stability.

