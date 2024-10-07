Left Menu

Middle East Tensions Escalate as Iran-Backed Hezbollah Stirs New Conflict

Rockets were fired at Haifa and Tiberias by Hezbollah, escalating tensions on the Gaza war's anniversary. Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon killed 10 firefighters, leading to fears of U.S. and Iran involvement. Multi-front encounters raise Middle East conflict stakes, impacting civilians and international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rockets struck Israel's third-largest city, Haifa, early Monday, as Israel weighed deeper incursions into Lebanon, marking the Gaza war's first anniversary. Hezbollah, backed by Iran and allied with Hamas, claimed responsibility for targeting a military base near Haifa with 'Fadi 1' missiles and a subsequent strike on Tiberias.

An Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon killed 10 firefighters, raising escalating tensions that have ignited concern over possible involvement from the United States and Iran. Spiraling conflict marks a critical point in Israel-Iran relations, especially after Iran's recent missile launch targeting Israel.

The conflict has affected civilian lives significantly, with over a million displaced in Lebanon and rising fears of broader warfare. Israel's military operations continue in Lebanon and Gaza, intensifying regional tensions and drawing in other Middle East factions linked with Iran's Axis of Resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

