American Veterans Under Fire: Convictions in Russia's Closed Courts

A 72-year-old American, Stephen Hubbard, was sentenced to almost seven years in prison by a Russian court for allegedly fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine. The conviction highlights increasing tensions and the rising number of arrests of Americans in Russia, suggesting a potential leverage strategy by Russian authorities.

Updated: 07-10-2024 17:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a contentious case, 72-year-old American Stephen Hubbard has been sentenced to nearly seven years in a Russian prison. Authorities allege he fought as a mercenary for Ukraine, adding fuel to an already complex geopolitical fire.

Hubbard, hailing from Michigan, was reportedly contracted by the Ukrainian military following Russia's invasion in early 2022. Captured within two months, his sentencing marks a significant development as the first American conviction on such charges in the conflict.

This case underscores a worrying trend of Americans being detained in Russia, ostensibly as bargaining chips in broader geopolitical negotiations. Meanwhile, tensions escalate as another American, Robert Gilman, faces additional legal challenges under Russian jurisdiction.

