Karnataka's Caste Census Controversy: A Political Flashpoint

The Karnataka government's delayed release of the Socio-Economic and Education Survey, often called the caste census, is set to be discussed on October 18. Controversy surrounds the report due to objections from dominant communities, sparking political tension as Dalits and OBCs demand its public release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:35 IST
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that the long-awaited Socio-Economic and Education Survey, commonly referred to as the caste census, is scheduled for Cabinet discussion on October 18. The findings, initially submitted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes in 2015, remain embroiled in controversy.

Major communities, including Vokkaliags and Lingayats, have voiced strong reservations about the survey, labeling it 'unscientific' and demanding a new assessment. The report, prepared during Siddaramaiah's first tenure, was delayed amidst political shifts and changes in leadership.

This issue is proving to be a politically sensitive topic, particularly with Dalits and OBCs pressing for the report's findings to be disclosed. Meanwhile, key political figures like Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar have shown dissent, citing objectionable data that clashes with established caste perceptions in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

