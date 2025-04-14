Left Menu

Karnataka's Caste Census Controversy: Vokkaliga and Lingayat Leaders React

Karnataka's recently tabled caste census has sparked controversy among Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities, who claim it is unscientific and demand a redo. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar will discuss the report with Vokkaliga legislators. The survey suggests amendments in OBC quotas, igniting political tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 20:11 IST
Karnataka is currently in the middle of a political storm over the recently tabled Socio-Economic and Education Survey report, commonly referred to as the 'caste census'. The report's findings have sparked controversy, particularly among the state's dominant Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar plans to discuss the report with Congress legislators from his Vokkaliga community to gather opinions on its implications. The survey, criticized as 'unscientific', has prompted calls for a fresh census amid claims of omissions.

According to the report, OBC communities account for 70% of the surveyed population, with recommendations to increase their quota to 51%. The proposed changes in reservation percentages have further fueled debates, with significant political ramifications expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

