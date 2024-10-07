Britain Evacuates Embassy Families Amidst Intensifying Middle East Conflict

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, Britain's Foreign Office has evacuated the families of its embassy staff working in Israel. The precautionary move coincides with Israel's military actions in southern Lebanon, following the assassination of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and an Iranian missile attack on Israel.

According to the Foreign Office's travel advisories, several factors—including Hezbollah rocket attacks on Israel's city of Haifa—have led to this decision. While embassy staff remain in place, their families have been temporarily withdrawn until stability is restored in the region.

British citizens have been advised against traveling to areas near the Gaza border, with non-essential travel to other parts of Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories also discouraged. Despite the 'fast-moving situation,' those living in Israel have not been instructed to leave but should ensure their travel documentation is in order.

(With inputs from agencies.)