Fact Check Unveils Truth Behind Viral Tank Video

A viral video claiming that Hezbollah destroyed an Israeli tank is false. PTI Fact Check reveals the video dates back to 2023 from the Russia-Ukraine war, not the Israel-Lebanon conflict. The misleading footage circulated with erroneous claims amidst ongoing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:51 IST
A video claiming to show the destruction of an Israeli tank by Hezbollah amidst the current conflict with Lebanon has been debunked. According to an investigation by the PTI Fact Check Desk, the video is actually from the Russia-Ukraine war and was originally shared in 2023, featuring a Russian tank hit by Ukrainians.

The video, falsely linked to the Israel-Lebanon conflict, was circulated widely on the social media platform 'X'. Several users, including one on 'X' under the account 'Status-6', misrepresented the footage. The PTI team's reverse image search confirmed its true origin, supported by findings from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and media outlets like 'Kiev Post' and 'Telegraph'.

Furthermore, PTI emphasized that the viral video's narrative misled viewers, as it lacks any connection to the ongoing hostilities in Lebanon. Such misinformation contributes to the already tense situation between Israel and Hezbollah, which has recently escalated following significant clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

