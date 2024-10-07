Iran's Quds Force Commander: Unseen but Unharmed Amid Beirut Strikes
Esmail Qaani, the top commander of Iran's Quds Force, confirmed to be in 'good health' amid rumors of him being out of contact following strikes in Beirut. A message from Qaani cited his absence from a conference in Tehran due to an important meeting elsewhere.
The Iranian Students' News Agency released a report highlighting that a message from Qaani was presented at a Tehran conference in solidarity with Palestinian children. It noted his inability to attend due to another meeting's priority.
The Iranian Students' News Agency released a report highlighting that a message from Qaani was presented at a Tehran conference in solidarity with Palestinian children. It noted his inability to attend due to another meeting's priority.
The strikes reportedly targeted senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine, though Qaani was not believed to be meeting with Safieddine at the time. Iran's Quds Force continues to have significant influence in Middle Eastern armed groups, demonstrating its strategic importance in regional conflicts.
