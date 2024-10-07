Delhi High Court: Landmark Cases and Key Developments on October 7

The Delhi High Court's docket was packed on Monday, October 7, with several high-profile cases. Among them was the bail plea hearing for former JNU student Umar Khalid and student activist Sharjeel Imam, both facing charges under the UAPA regarding the February 2020 communal riots in Delhi. Their next court appearance is set for November 25.

In other developments, civic authorities assured the High Court that forthcoming installations at Shahi Idgah Park, Sadar Bazar, would not infringe on the rights of worshippers. Meanwhile, fintech firm BharatPe announced that disputes involving former co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover have been amicably resolved related to alleged financial mismanagement.

The CBI continues probing several statutory officials in connection with the deaths of three IAS aspirants last July. Additionally, the High Court addressed issues of illegal liquor sale and refused intervention in the suspension of an IGU member at the Paris Olympics over misconduct allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)