Spiral of Conflict: Hezbollah and Israel in Fierce Rocket Exchange

Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets at Haifa, Israel's third-largest city, amplifying tensions between the two sides on the Gaza war's anniversary. This offensive signifies an escalation in hostilities between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel, with implications reverberating throughout the Middle East.

In response to Hezbollah's attacks, Israeli forces conducted extensive airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, impacting civilian areas, as ten people reported injuries in Haifa. Israeli military reports confirmed casualties, as strategic strikes continued targeting sites in Beirut and southern regions.

The intensifying conflict raises alarms over possible involvement of geopolitical powers, including Iran and the United States, potentially broadening the war in the oil-rich region. The evolving crisis puts a spotlight on the shifting dynamics within the Middle East's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)