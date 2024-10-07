CBI Takes Over Investigation in Agarpara Jute Mill Incident
The Calcutta High Court has transferred the investigation of the alleged trespass and theft at Agarpara Jute Mill to the CBI, criticizing the West Bengal Police's handling of the case. The CBI is tasked with filing a progress report on the matter by November 11.
The Calcutta High Court on Monday handed over the investigation into the alleged trespass and theft at Agarpara Jute Mill to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), citing dissatisfaction with the West Bengal Police's actions.
Agarpara Jute Mills Ltd claimed that a large group of antisocial elements gathered outside the mill on August 3, aiming to forcibly enter the premises, while alleging inadequate preventive measures by the police.
Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj ordered the state police to hand over all related documents to the CBI, with the agency required to report progress by November 11, when the hearing resumes.
