Tragic Case of Abuse: Autistic Teen's Ordeal in Indore

Authorities in Indore have booked a 13-year-old boy for allegedly abusing an autistic 18-year-old girl. The MP State Human Rights Commission has demanded a report from the police within two weeks. The victim's mother reported the incident, which occurred in a bathroom, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 13-year-old boy has been booked by police in Indore for the alleged sexual abuse of an 18-year-old girl who suffers from autism. The MP State Human Rights Commission, reacting to media reports, has demanded a comprehensive report from the police within two weeks.

According to a statement from Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia, the victim's mother filed an FIR at the Palasia police station. She alleged that her daughter, who is on the autism spectrum, was sexually abused by the young boy, her relative, on October 3. The incident reportedly took place in a bathroom.

Efforts are underway to investigate the allegations with the help of sign language experts familiar with autism. State Human Rights Commission chairman Manohar Mamtani has called for details on victim safety, health services, and legal support extended to the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

