High Profile Arrest: Officer Tied to Bitcoin Scam Evidence Tampering

The Special Investigation Team arrested a Deputy Superintendent of Police involved in the Bitcoin scam evidence tampering. Shridhar Pujar was detained after questioning. The scam surfaced in 2021, involving the illegal activities of the hacker Srikrishna Ramesh, who allegedly stole over Rs 11.5 crore.

Updated: 07-10-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:43 IST
  India

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested a deputy superintendent of police in a significant development in the ongoing Bitcoin scam probe. Allegedly involved in tampering with crucial evidence, the officer has been taken into custody, officials confirmed on Monday.

Shridhar Pujar was called in for interrogation at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) office before his arrest. Pujar was responsible for interrogating Srikrishna Ramesh, also known as Sriki, the alleged mastermind behind the Bitcoin scandal.

The Bitcoin scam emerged in 2021 amid the then BJP-led government. It featured high-profile accusations, including a massive Rs 11.5 crore heist from the state's e-procurement platform and charges of cryptocurrency theft, drug distribution, and cyber fraud tied to hacker Sriki.

